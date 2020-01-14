First Alert: Morning fog, more rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog has enveloped much of the WBTV viewing, particularly west of I-77.
It will linger through the morning hours before more showers – and maybe another thunderstorm – roll through during the midday hours. As that next round of showers pushes east, hopefully the afternoon commute home won’t be too bad, through streets may still be wet.
Even with clouds, fog and more showers, we should still make a run up close to 70° this afternoon.
A frontal will approach from the west Wednesday and finally push east of the WBTV early on Thursday, ushering in drier air. Before it does, several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to drift across the area Wednesday, with unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s continuing.
Thursday may still bring a few isolated showers early, yet we should see more sunshine return, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Friday is expected to stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures cooling back into the lower 50s.
Saturday will bring another round of rain before sunshine returns for Sunday and MLK Day. The holiday weekend also brings cooler weather, with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday and maybe only in the 40s on Monday.
Be safe and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
