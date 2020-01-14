Family friend speaks about man killed in Iredell County ammonia spill

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday afternoon, officials identified the man killed in an Iredell County ammonia spill last Friday.
Anthony Lamattina was the worker who died, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Lineage Logistics plant on Taylorsville Highway in Statesville.
Officials said that based on initial reports, two men were working on pipes in a freezer unit when the chemical leak occurred. One worker, Carson Drawdy, was transported by EMS to be treated for injuries. The other worker, Lamattina, was pronounced dead at the scene of the spill.
Valerie Doerr, one of Lamattina’s family friends, spoke to WBTV via FaceTime Monday night.
“He was a type of guy who made you laugh, cry, he was somebody you always wanted to be around,” said Doerr.
Doerr said she and Lamattina grew up together in Harrison, New York. She described Lamattina as bold, adventurous, loving and patriotic and said Lamattina’s work took him all over the country. She said she was stunned to hear about the deadly incident.
“I was actually near his house and I got the call and I totally was in shock," said Doerr.
The family friend said she never would have suspected Lamattina’s work would lead to his demise.
“Never, he was always good at what he did. He was great in construction. His father was in construction. I never would have imagined something like this would have occurred,” said Doerr.
She said family and friends were life for Lamattina. Doerr said a GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Lamattina’s funeral costs and to get his body back to New York.
“It’s just put a big shatter on everyone’s heart. Everyone’s broken. Everyone’s very somber. I hope he’s resting in peace and we all are just gonna miss him very dearly,” said Doerr.
She said Lamattina’s family hopes to have his body home in New York sometime Tuesday afternoon.
Officials from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they are still waiting for more information from the medical examiner’s office before concluding their investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.