Driver assisted on flooded York County road, street now closed

Driver assisted on flooded York County road, street now closed
The 5700 block of Wilson Chapel Rd in York County was closed due to flooding on Jan. 14, 2020. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 14, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 1:22 PM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver had to be helped out after getting stuck in high water on a now-closed road in York County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened before 11 a.m. on the 5700 block of Wilson Chapel Road, just south of Hickory Grove. The York County Sheriff’s Office said the driver tried to go through the water and had to be helped by YCSO deputies and firefighters from the Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

‪TRAFFIC: 5700 Block of Wilson Chapel Rd Hickory Grove is closed due to road flooding. YCSO Deputies & Hickory Grove VFD...

Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The roadway was closed due to the high water. There is no word on when it expected to reopen.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.