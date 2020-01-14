Driver assisted on flooded York County road, street now closed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver had to be helped out after getting stuck in high water on a now-closed road in York County Tuesday morning.
The incident happened before 11 a.m. on the 5700 block of Wilson Chapel Road, just south of Hickory Grove. The York County Sheriff’s Office said the driver tried to go through the water and had to be helped by YCSO deputies and firefighters from the Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
The roadway was closed due to the high water. There is no word on when it expected to reopen.
