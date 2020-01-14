Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets through January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chick-fil-A is giving away free nuggets this month. Yes, you read that right.
The restaurant says they will be giving away free 8-count nuggets at participating restaurants through January 31 as a small “nugget” of their appreciation.
To get the free nuggets, you’ll have to sign into your Chick-fil-A One account on the app. The giveaway offer should show up under the rewards section. Customers will be able to redeem the offer by placing a mobile order, in store or through the drive-thru.
Chick-fil-A says customers can swap the nuggets for a free Kale Crunch Side, which debuted nationwide at participating restaurants Monday. The side features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette, and is topped with salted almonds.
“Our giveaways are just one way that we like to show appreciation for our guests,” says Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A.
The restaurant giveaways started when Chick-fil-A launched their app and have continued each year since.
“So, enjoy a free lunch, dinner or snack on us this month, and as always, thank you for choosing to dine with Chick-fil-A!,” the restaurant says.
Chick-fil-A recently announced they would be testing a spicy menu at Charlotte-area restaurants.
