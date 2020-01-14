Charleston Police searching for missing endangered woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a woman last seen leaving a West Ashley restaurant Tuesday afternoon and who has not been heard from since.
Ethel Jenkins Thompson-Smalls went missing from the Magwood Drive Chick-Fil-A, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. She left the area on foot at around 2:30 p.m., police said.
Thompson-Smalls is 79, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered blouse, gray pants and black shoes.
She suffers from dementia and is considered endangered, Francis said.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.