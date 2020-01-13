15-year-old accused of shooting employee during armed robbery at Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 15-year-old after they say he fired several shots during an armed robbery, hitting one employee at a gas station in east Charlotte.
The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the BP Gas Station on the 7900 block of Cambridge Commons Drive, off Harrisburg Road near I-485. Police say the juvenile went into the store and demanded money.
During the course of the robbery, CMPD says, the teen fired numerous rounds inside the business, hitting one employee. That employee suffered non-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.
Less than 10 minutes after the robbery, police spotted the 15-year-old nearby and took him into custody. His name has not been released due to his age, but he is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
