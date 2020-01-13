Wilmington police search for teen missing since Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.
Officials say Kayla Aguilar was reported missing on Dec. 10
Aguilar has shoulder-length curly black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and carrying a large pink bag.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
