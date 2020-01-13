Unsettled weather continues... for days!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many of us went through several hours of rain the first half of the day! The second half of the day should feature much more spotty showers.
The clouds could even thin out at times. Don’t let it fool you, though! We aren’t done with the rain quite yet.
Here’s what’s going on: The front that moved through on Saturday night and brought storms to part of the WBTV viewing area headed east and left us alone on Sunday. Now it has returned and will just linger close to us for a few more days.
That means we will be unsettled through Thursday morning.
Due to the nature of the system “just hanging out” it is hard to tell exactly when the heaviest rain will fall. I just wouldn’t stray too far from the umbrella for most of the week. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs will be in the low 70s both days. (That’s 20° above average.)
We get a bit of a break after a morning shower chance on Thursday. However, by late Friday and into Saturday, the rain chance is back!
Have a good Monday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.