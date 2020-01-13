United: UNC Charlotte to host April 30 remembrance concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte has announced a remembrance concert to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly campus shooting and pay tribute to the lives forever changed by the events of that day.
“United: A Remembrance Concert” will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in the Belk Theater at the Blumenthal Center for the Performing Arts.
The concert will be hosted by CBS national correspondent and UNC Charlotte alum Don Dahler and will feature the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Christopher Warren-Green. It will also include live musical, dance, theater and other artistic performances from UNC Charlotte students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as an original composition by faculty member John Allemeier.
UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip L. Dubois says that the intent of the remembrance concert is to honor Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, the four injured students, and all those affected by the events of that day.
“While nothing can be done to erase the memories and feelings of that day, it is my hope that this exhibition of song, dance and art will serve as a meaningful tribute to Reed Parlier, Riley Howell and all those who were affected by the events of April 30, 2019,” Dubois said. “I also hope this reflective showcase of talented artists and students will be a reminder of the enduring strength and spirit that exists in our Niner Nation community.”
UNC Charlotte will not hold classes on April 30. In addition to the concert, a number of on-campus activities will take place that day to allow faculty, staff and students to remember, grieve and support one another in the way they find most meaningful.
Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will cost $25 for the public and $10 for UNC Charlotte students, plus taxes and facility fees. Tickets are now available on the Blumenthal website, and all proceeds will benefit the April 30 Remembrance Fund, which supports the work of the Remembrance Commission.
