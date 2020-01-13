Trim your car ownership costs in the new year with N Charlotte Toyota tips

You have to insure your car. Period. It’s illegal to drive without it. Your best bet is to shop different insurance companies to see which one gives you the best rate. Additionally, ask them about student discounts for high schoolers and college students, and see if bundling insurance will drop your premiums. Some companies give a discount for bundling homeowners or renter’s insurance with auto insurance. And be sure to give them a detailed account of all the safety features on your N Charlotte Toyota - the safer your car is, the more affordable it is to insure.