3 students taken to hospital after storm damages N.C. school

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Strong storms damaged a Sampson County school Monday afternoon – sending three students to the hospital, CBS 17 has confirmed.
The storm damaged the Union Intermediate School’s gymnasium, assistant county manager Susan Holder said.
The students suffered minor injuries when the storm hit around 2 p.m. — causing a partial collapse of the gym’s roof.
Parents have since picked up all the students from the school, on Edmond Mathis Road just off U.S. 421 south of Clinton.
Much of the damage appeared to happen to the school’s gym, which had a partially collapsed wall and roof.
“The partial collapse occurred over the stage area of the gymnasium,” a news release from Sampson County officials said.
