Rock Hill police officer involved in crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill police officer was involved in a crash Monday morning.
Rock Hill police say the two-vehicle wreck happened on South Anderson Road at Interstate 77. The officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is OK, police say.
It is not known whether the other person involved was injured. Police say air bags were deployed in both cars.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, and we’ve reached out to them for more details on the crash.
