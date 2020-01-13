Possible tornado comes through parking lot of Loris High School

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are on scene after a possible tornado came through the Loris High School parking lot Monday afternoon, according to first responders.
Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee said several cars in the high school’s parking lot were thrown sideways or overturned.
Watch our drone flying over the parking lot of Loris High School
He added there was possible damage to the school’s band trailer.
According to Hardee, no injuries were reported and students were still in the building as of 1:20 p.m.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the school did not lose power and staff did not receive any kind of weather alert.
According to Bourcier, no one at the school noticed anything until people saw their cars.
The National Weather Service is sending a crew to do a damage survey.
