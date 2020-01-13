Ohio couple sentenced to life in prison for death of baby who was found at bottom of well

Daniel and Jessica Groves (Source: Scioto County Sheriff's Department)
By Chris Anderson | January 13, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 3:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio parents of a 4-month-old boy who was found dead in a well were convicted and sentenced to decades in prison for their baby’s death.

Guilty verdicts were reached on Friday following five days of trial against Jessica and Daniel Groves.

Jessica Groves:

  • Aggravated murder
  • Kidnapping
  • Child endangering
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Gross abuse of a corpse
  • Two counts of felonious assault

Daniel Groves:

  • Murder
  • Kidnapping
  • Child endangering
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Gross abuse of a corpse
  • Two counts of felonious assault

The judge immediately sentenced both parents after the jury reached the verdicts, which came on what would have been baby Dylan’s first birthday.

Jessica Groves was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole with an additional 32 years tacked on.

Daniel Groves was acquitted of aggravated murder. He was sentenced by the Scioto County judge to a prison term of 47 years to life.

In June 2019, investigators discovered baby Dylan in a well about 30 feet deep approximately 75 miles south of Columbus.

[ Baby initially placed in custody of children services after being born with drugs in system ]

Detectives believe that Dylan died in March.

