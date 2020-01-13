New charges for registered sex offender who attended event at West Rowan High

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender faces new felony charges after he attended a school event at West Rowan High School.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Damion Parham, 28, of Potneck Road, was charged on Thursday with sex offender/child premises. Parham was recognized by an off-duty detective at an event called Winter in the West Holiday Arts Festival.
As a registered sex offender, Parham is not permitted to be on any school property. Parham was given a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.
In 2013 Parham was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor. That same year Parham was convicted of throwing concrete blocks off a bridge over I-85.
In March of 2014 Parham was charged was arrested after investigators say he followed an off duty sheriff’s deputy and tried to assault him. The deputy, with his own child in the car, was heading south on Highway 29 when he looked in the rear view mirror and saw a car tailgating him.
When the deputy sped up, so did the car behind him.
When they came to a red light at Highways 29 and 152, the deputy saw the driver get out and walk toward his car with a knife, according to the report.
The deputy then drew his gun and identified himself, then arrested Parham.
In that case, Parham was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, speeding and following too closely.
Later in 2014 Parham was charged for failure to notify of address change by a registered sex offender, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Parham cut his Probation monitoring ankle bracelet off in middle July, and left his residence.
