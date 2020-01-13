N.C. statewide charter school advisory to consider application for proposed Huntersville charter high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since talks began of creating a charter school in Huntersville, we now have a better look at what a newly-built charter school in Huntersville would look like.
After the passing of HB 514, allowing four Mecklenburg towns - Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius - to create town charter schools set up exclusively for students who live in those areas and not for other students living outside that jurisdiction, all funded with local taxes. Huntersville has continuously been a town more vocal of proceeding with plans to build a new charter school.
On Monday, North Carolina’s State Board of Education’s Charter Schools Advisory Board plans to hear applications for proposed charter schools hoping to be built across the state.
One of those applications expecting to be read and examined at the meeting is an application for ‘Huntersville Charter High School’.
The application lists the school as one that will give “students the opportunity to explore occupations that may or may not require post-secondary education but will involve academic study, hands-on training and skill building.”
The school lists in the application the plan is to start out only serving 9th and 10th graders with 210 students in its first year, which is small in size compared to the Charlotte Mecklenburg high schools nearby.
The location of the Huntersville Charter School will allow students from several LEAs of CMS, including Hopewell High, North Mecklenburg High, William A. Hough High and Merances Middle College. However, the application says they believe the primary student enrollment group will be from North Mecklenburg.
“Town leaders in Huntersville have determined that the primary educational need is for a charter trade High School and they are 100% in favor of this project,” according to a statement listed in the application. It goes on to say, “Currently, charter schools in this area have very large waiting lists and community leaders acknowledge that additional charter school options are needed.”
The school and project is listed as funded by the Aspire Carolinas Foundation. The foundation reported it has purchased approximately 25 acres in Huntersville, North Carolina on the corner of Hambright and Beatties Ford Road designated for the school.
The application states “the property has an existing 8,000 square foot building on it that will house the Foundation Office and create a presence for HCHS while the building is constructed on the property. Aspire is working on a master plan to build an approximately 65,000 square foot building (at full build-out) on the property that will be designated as Huntersville Charter High School.”
The agenda Monday only calls for a hearing/interview for the school with a vote on the application expected in February from the advisory board, and a further vote from the SBOE in March.
WBTV is working on getting a statement from CMS regarding the proposed application for HCHS.
