NC middle school cheerleader dies in ATV accident

"The sudden and tragic loss of Allie Palmer, a young and spirited student at E.B. Frink Middle School, saddens us deeply," said Lenoir County Schools Superintendent Brent Williams. "We mourn the passing of any member of the LCPS family but no loss is felt more sharply than the death of one of our students. On behalf of everyone with Lenoir County Public Schools, I offer our heartfelt sympathy to Allie's family and her many friends in this difficult time."