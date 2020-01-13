Myrtle Beach ranked as one of the top 100 cities for STD cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new study ranks Myrtle Beach as one of the top 100 U.S. cities for cases of sexually transmitted diseases.
The study was done by the organizers of the website Innerbody.com, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census.
Myrtle Beach ranked 92nd in the study, with 814 cases reported per 100,000. Of that number, 70 were HIV cases.
Several other cities in the Carolinas made the list, including Charleston and Greenville, while Columbia and Fayetteville, N.C., both made the top 20.
To view the complete study, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.