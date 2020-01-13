First Alert: Wet start to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The front that brought severe weather to the WBTV area Saturday night stalled to our south on Sunday, but it drifted back northward overnight and so many of us woke up to rain again this morning.
Additional showers and even a few more thunderstorms are likely as we move through the day, though the rain during the afternoon commute may not be as widespread as it was this morning. We’ll stay mild today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Another round of downpours is possible overnight with lows close to 60°.
Several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms will drift across the area both Tuesday and Wednesday, with unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures near 70°.
Thursday may still bring a few isolated showers early, yet we should see more sunshine return, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Friday is expected to stay dry for most of the day, with high temperatures cooling back into the middle 50s.
Saturday probably brings another round of showers before sunshine returns for Sunday.
Be safe and have your rain gear with you this week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
