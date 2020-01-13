Empire State Building to display winning team colors after national championship

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in black and gold on Monday, Jan. 13 to honor the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers will face off in the sixth annual College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST.
The building will act as a virtual scoreboard of sorts. At the beginning of the game, the lights will be split down the middle with purple and gold for LSU and orange and purple for Clemson. With each scoring play, all four sides of the building will flash in the scoring team’s colors. At the conclusion of the game, the winning team’s colors will be displayed on all four sides of the building for the remainder of the evening.
