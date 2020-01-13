Driver charged with DUI in deadly York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed one person Saturday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 1:47 p.m. on Marshall Road.
Troopers say 31-year-old Zachary Olsen was driving a pickup truck when he traveled left of center and struck a 2012 Nissan, traveling in the opposite direction, head-on.
The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene. Olsen was injured and taken to the hospital.
Olsen, of Charlotte, was charged with felony driving under the influence death results.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.