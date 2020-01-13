Deputies trying to ID man who robbed Catawba Co. store at gunpoint

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Catawba County are asking for the public’s help identifying a masked man who robbed a local store at gunpoint over the weekend.
The robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lookout Market at the corner of Oxford School Road and River Bend Road. Officials say a man, wearing a mask with a skull on it, went into the store and demanded money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk, the crook ran from the store on foot. A customer who was entering the store as the robber was running away tried to catch him but was unsuccessful.
Deputies say the suspect, whose race and age is unknown, is between 5′8″ and 5′10″ with a medium build. He was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, camouflage BDU style pants, tennis shoes and latex gloves which appeared to be blue.
Anyone who has information about the robber’s identity or has further information about the robbery is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
