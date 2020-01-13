Cleanup continues in mountains from weekend storms, prepping for next round to come

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation in Boone were busy Monday on work they normally would do in the spring.
They were clearing mud from ditches and making sure culvert pipes were clear. It’s the kind of prep work usually done in anticipation of spring thunderstorms.
On Monday, it was cleanup from the weekend round of heavy rain and getting ready for more rain that is in the forecast.
“We trying to keep it from making any more damage,” said DOT Highway Engineer Kevin Whittington.
The Watauga River basin was the hardest hit over the weekend. The Watauga River Road wound up under eight feet of water in some spots. About three inches of rain fell in a short period of time in that area and with the funnel effect from the mountains surrounding it, it meant several feet more of water in the river and it got out of its banks and onto the road.
It’s the kind of thing expected in late April and into May. This year, the weather has been relatively warm.
Whittington says he likes the 62-degree weather but also knows it’s not going to last and wintertime work will be back soon.
“We’re not done with winter yet,” he said.
Forecasters are predicting more rain over the next few days and then winter will make a comeback with falling temperatures.
