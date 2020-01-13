Charlotte city council kicks off retreat by laying groundwork for goals

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - DURHAM – Charlotte city council members kicked off their annual retreat in Durham by focusing on big picture ideas before diving into the details over the next couple of days. Among the topics discussed was affordable housing, transportation/mobility and developing Charlotte’s workforce.
Councilman Malcolm Graham said it was important to discuss these issues before jumping into the weeds so council could begin prioritizing its goals for 2020.
“Tomorrow we try to narrow it down and how to separate the best from the rest and put together a plan of work,” Councilman Graham said.
Some council members said they were happy with the tweaked format to kick off this council retreat which allowed them to more freely discuss their ideas and priorities instead of listening to speakers right off the bat.
Council members wrote down some of their goals on sticky notes then placed them on white boards to group with similar ideas. Then council broke down into groups to talk about how they could engage the city staff, stakeholders and Charlotte residents to accomplish those goals.
On Tuesday council will get more detailed information on the capital budget and debt capacity as well as focus on transportation models the city could pursue moving forward.
