Cam Newton wins WPMOY Charity Challenge, $25K towards his foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers quarterback and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee Cam Newton has won the fifth annual Charity Challenge, which means Nationwide will contribute $25,000 to The Cam Newton Foundation.
Newton established the Cam Newton Foundation in 2012, identifying three pillars of focus: EVERY 1 PLAYS (youth activity, mentoring high school players), EVERY 1 GIVES (donations and community outreach) and EVERY 1 LEARNS (diversity and societal education). Together, they make up the foundation’s guiding principle and Newton’s personal belief of EVERY 1 MATTERS.
Nationwide is the presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award which is given to the player who demonstrates excellence on the field and in his community.
The Charity Challenge is a month-long social media promotion that gives NFL fans the opportunity to show support for their favorite nominee and offer players a chance to secure a $25,000 contribution to the charity of their choice.
Fans were invited to vote for their favorite nominee on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and their favorite nominee’s last name. The player who received the most votes by Jan. 12, 2020 received the $25,000 contribution. In all, Newton received over 600,000 votes on Twitter.
“I appreciate the fans for showing support in helping me win Nationwide’s Charity Challenge. I’m using this platform to enhance programs and grants that will greatly impact the community,” Cam Newton said. “To be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is something that I really appreciate - because it’s bigger than football. God has blessed me and all I’m trying to do is bless others.”
According to the Carolina Panthers, the Cam Newton Foundation has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Atlanta and Charlotte. Over 12,500 student-athletes and coaches have participated in Newton’s EVERY 1 PLAYS initiative and over 11,850 need-based youth have been provided meals and gifts through Newton’s signature annual programs: “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” and “Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh.”
The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide will be announced during ‘NFL Honors’ on Saturday, February 1st, the eve of Super Bowl LIV, at 8 PM ET on FOX.
For more information on the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide, please visit www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.
