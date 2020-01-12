64-year-old bicyclist hit, killed in collision with car in Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Sunday when a car collided with his bicycle on a busy Iredell County highway.
The incident occurred on Mecklenburg Highway near Mooresville.
Highway Patrol troopers say the bike and the car were traveling in the same direction. The collision occurred when the bicycle got in the car’s way during an attempt to pass, troopers said.
Troopers haven’t identified the man who was killed.
The road was closed for more than an hour while troopers investigated.
