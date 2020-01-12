Witness shot in leg while trying to stop armed robbery in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was shot in east Charlotte Saturday.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say two male suspects robbed a food truck in a parking lot on The Plaza.
Police say a woman was working for the business at the time of the robbery. Police say a witness tried to intervene, but he was shot in the leg.
The suspects fled on foot, and officials say no arrests have been made at this point.
The person shot has been taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay
