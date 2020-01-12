Virginia Street SE rehabilitation project to begin January 13 in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Beginning Monday, January 13, Virginia Street SE will close to through-traffic for up to nine months while a major infrastructure rehabilitation project is underway. The City of Concord has awarded a $1.84 million contract to Propst Construction to rehabilitate Virginia Street from Corban Ave SE to the Hillcrest Ave SE.
After many decades of service, the existing concrete roadway has deficiencies and has deteriorated to the need of repair. The only efficient way to repair the concrete roadway is to remove the concrete, re-establish the existing subgrade and pave with asphalt. The project will also include installing new curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, storm sewer structures and replacement of the existing watermain.
The new roadway will match existing width, measured face of curb to face of curb. A new, continuous concrete sidewalk will be five feet wide along the full length of Virginia Street. The sidewalk will be located on the south side of the road from Corban Ave to Sunset Dr and transition to the north side across the street to Hillcrest Ave.
The City of Concord has partnered with residents in the project planning and design process, including a meeting in February 2019 to receive feedback on the initial design proposals. Transportation staff mailed two update letters to residents leading up to award of the contract in December, and the City will continue providing updates to neighbors as needed.
All residents within the construction area will have access to their driveways throughout the project, which is expected to be complete by mid-October 2020. For more information, contact the Transportation Department at 704-920-5363
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.