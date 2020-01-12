Unsettled weather pattern for the first half of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After yesterday evening’s storms, it will be nice to dry out and see some sun today. This will be a pretty nice Sunday before we head into a gray work week.
Today will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low 70s. By late afternoon/evening, though, we will already see the clouds return as the system that moved through last night backs up and plagues us for a few days.
A First Alert has been issued for the Monday morning commute. Overall, it doesn’t look like there will be a lot of rain in the rain gauge but the chance for even light showers can disrupt your trip to work – especially on a Monday! Temperatures will start in the mid 50s and end up in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Showers are possible at just about any time.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also bring a chance for showers. As the same frontal boundary hangs out with us for a few days, we won’t see many big changes. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and there could be showers at any time.
By Thursday, the best chance for a shower will be in the morning before we get a little break on Friday. Another round of rain approaches for next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
