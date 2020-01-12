Tornado Watch issued for Caldwell, Burke, Cleveland and Avery counties as storm grows near

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and western South Carolina until midnight Sunday, including the counties of Avery, Caldwell, Burke and Cleveland in the WBTV viewing area. A Tornado Watch means that a tornado is POSSIBLE or could develop.
A Wind Advisory also continues for the North Carolina mountains through the early morning hours of Sunday, including Ashe, Watauga, Avery, Caldwell, and Burke counties, where wind gusts of 50 mph are possible.
These storms are expected to move across the WBTV viewing area through this evening and tonight, yet will diminish in strength and coverage into the early morning hours of Sunday.
Stay tuned to WBTV for further weather updates on any potential severe weather through tonight.
It would be a good idea to go ahead and charge your cell phone, in case your power get knocked out.
Stay safe!
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
