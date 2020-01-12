Salisbury Police apprehend man wanted for attempted murder

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for shooting another man multiple times in Salisbury has now been apprehended.
The shooting happened in April at the Brookview apartment complex off of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Police say 29-year-old Corey Parnell Sims fired at 32-year-old Michael Connor. There were children playing nearby when the shooting happened.
Connor was taken to the hospital then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for his injuries.
A warrant for attempted murder had been issued for Sims. Sims was arrested on Saturday. He is being held under a bond of $750,000.
Sims is set for a first appearance in court on Monday.
