Rowan-Salisbury Schools launch ‘Student Movement Safety Drills’

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With safety as the top priority at Rowan-Salisbury Schools, the RSS Safety Department, along with district departments and local emergency services, is launching an additional safety practice drill at schools across the district beginning next week.
The “Student Movement Drills” will allow staff the opportunity to evaluate the procedures currently in place when it becomes necessary to move students to a secondary location. This would be due to emergency situations that may arise during the instructional day such as power outages, fuel leaks, or other natural disasters.
The district will be conducting the first of the drills at two school locations in the East and South areas next week. Principals will notify staff and parents when the drill is scheduled at their schools.
“We want to extend a special thanks to our local emergency services officials for working with us on these practice drills,” wrote RSS Spokesperson Rita Foil in a news release. “We are very appreciative of the partnerships we have enjoyed through the years, and we want to thank our parents and families for working with us in providing the best educational experience for our children. We count on these strong relationships to insure our schools remain a safe place for our children to learn and grow."
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.