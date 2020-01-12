Rowan Public Library to host Job Fair on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If new employment is one of your resolutions for 2020, make sure you check out the Job & Resource Fair at Rowan Public Library on Friday, January 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will be held at RPL Headquarters at 201 W. Fisher St., Salisbury.
This event is free and open to the public. It is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with local agencies that are currently hiring, as well as learn about job resources that are available for free in the community.
The 2020 Job Fair is the second to be held at the library, following a successful event in November of 2018. “The library saw a need for regular Job Fairs considering the impact of the previous fair,” said Hannah Hemphill, RPL Adult Services Librarian and coordinator of the fair.
Community members will often use the library as a resource for a myriad of job seeking activities, from updating and creating resumes to searching for and completing online applications. “The library is a central resource for many in the community, including for those who are currently seeking new opportunities,” said Hemphill, “this is why we are keen to bring more of these resources together and show people how many great resources Rowan County has for its residents.”
Several local businesses and organizations are already confirmed to attend: Onin Staffing, Bonney Staffing, Goodwill Career Connection, NC Works, Vocational Rehab, Comfort Keepers, Home Instead Senior Care, Randstad USA, Great Women and Men United, Rowan One Church One Child, The Pedal Factory, Metrolina Greenhouse, and the U.S. Census Bureau. Local employers who would like to join the event have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 to contact Hemphill at Hannah.Hemphill@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8259.
This year’s fair will also offer two additional features to help prepare individuals to be successful in their job search. Jon Hunter from Rowan One Church One Child (ROCOC) program of Rowan County is offering clothing vouchers to the clothing closet at the ROCOC Assistance Center. The voucher allows participants an opportunity to obtain professional clothing that can be worn to future job interviews. In order to access this clothing closet, participants must attend the job fair and obtain the voucher.
Goodwill Career Connections will also be onsite to offer assistance updating existing resumes and help participants print their updated documents free of charge. “Because many of the employers’ onsite will be looking to actively recruit, it is important that participants are prepared with an updated resume,” said Hemphill, “Goodwill Career Connections has been an essential partner in job-seeking resources for library users, and we are lucky that they are able to be onsite to help those who need to improve, update, and tweak their resumes.”
Participants who would like in-depth assistance creating or revising their resumes are encouraged to contact RPL or Goodwill Career Connections prior to the job fair. Chrystina Clifton, a Career Connections Specialist with Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C., is offering a Job Readiness on the Go Program at all branches of RPL. The drop-in program runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at RPL Headquarters on Jan. 2, RPL East on Jan. 9, and RPL South on Jan. 16.
While the Job & Resource Fair is designed for job seekers and those seeking employment resources, all are welcome to attend. For up-to-date information about this event, visit rowanpubliclibrary.org or bit.ly/RPLJobFair2020.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.