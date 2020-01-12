Registration open for High School Equivalency/GED Prep at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will hold orientation sessions in January for anyone seeking to earn a High School Equivalency/General Education Diploma (HSE/GED).
The Rowan-Cabarrus College & Career Readiness team provides instruction at all levels, in subject areas including reading, writing, math, science and social studies, to prepare students to take the High School Equivalency Assessment/GED.
Orientation dates are Jan. 14-21, 2020, at either North Campus (1333 Jake Alexander Blvd. S., Salisbury) or South Campus (1531 Trinity Church Rd., Concord). Classes are held Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 6-9:30 p.m., or online.
For more information or to register, please call North Campus at 704-216-3507 or South Campus at 704-216-7192. For online classes, call 704-216-3785. You may also visit //www.rccc.edu/precollege/hse-registration-form/ for more information or to register.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.