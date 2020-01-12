Registration open for Appetite For Life at NC Research Campus

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the North Carolina Research Campus: Registration is now open for Appetite For Life on Thursday, January 16, 6 PM, at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Biotechnology Training Center located on the North Carolina Research Campus.
Saroja Voruganti, PhD, Associate Professor of Nutrition at the UNC Nutrition Research Institute, will present “Genes and individual response to nutrients in bone health.”
Program begins at 6:00 PM at Rowan Cabarrus Community College Biotechnology Training Center on the NC Research Campus, 399 Biotechnology Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Doors open at 5:15 PM. Seating for the program is limited. Come a few minutes early to park and get a seat! Complimentary light bites will be provided by our friends at Food Lion.
Space is filling up. Register HERE.
If you have already registered, please do not register again, but be sure to make note of our new location.
