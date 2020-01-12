McCormick’s hat trick leads Checkers to 5-2 road win

With tonight’s win, the Checkers finish their road trip with a 6-1-0 record … Max McCormick’s first career hat trick is the 12th in franchise history and the first since Janne Kuokkanen’s on April 7, 2018 … McCormick has points in each of his last three games … Colin Markison has assists in each of his last two games … Morgan Geekie has points in each of his last three games … Oliwer Kaski had his third multi-point game of the season and his first multi-assist game … Eetu Luostarinen returned to the lineup after missing two games due to illness and set a career high with three points. He now has points in two straight games … Alex Nedeljkovic has won four straight games … Tonight was the seventh time this season that the Checkers have scored multiple power-play goals … The Checkers have scored at least three goals in eight straight games and are 18-3-2 this season when hitting that mark … The Checkers are 17-4-1 this season when scoring the game’s first goal … Julien Gauthier suffered an injury during warmups and missed the game … Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel also missed the game due to injury … Derek Sheppard was a healthy extra