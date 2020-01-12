Lane shift planned on Means Ave SE in Concord during historic building project

The same section of Means Avenue SE is expected to close to vehicles permanently this spring or summer in anticipation of Cabarrus County's planned courthouse expansion project. The Concord City Council approved the abandonment of this section of Means Avenue SE in April 2019. The County's project will reconfigure what is now Means Avenue SE into a pedestrian plaza leading from Union Street S to a new courthouse entrance near Church Street. More information about the courthouse project is available at cabarruscounty.us.