Lane shift planned on Means Ave SE in Concord during historic building project

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Beginning Monday, January 13, a portion of Means Avenue SE near its intersection with Union Street S will be reconfigured to accommodate construction taking place in a historic commercial building located at 51-57 Union Street S in downtown Concord.
Means Avenue SE is a one-way roadway between Church and Union Streets with on-street angle parking spaces. To accommodate a construction fence and other equipment, most on-street parking on this block of Means Avenue will be closed and vehicle traffic will shift to the motorist's left.
During this time, all pedestrians should use the south sidewalk on Means adjacent to the historic Cabarrus County courthouse, because the north sidewalk will be enclosed within the construction fence. The sidewalk on Union Street adjacent to the building under construction will generally remain open but may have occasional temporary closures as needed.
The building under construction is the historic Cabarrus Savings Bank building located at 57 Union Street S. Locally-based Sherwood Development Group is planning a $7 million investment to create apartments, offices, and other commercial project. The City of Concord designated the property as a Local Landmark in 2018.
The same section of Means Avenue SE is expected to close to vehicles permanently this spring or summer in anticipation of Cabarrus County's planned courthouse expansion project. The Concord City Council approved the abandonment of this section of Means Avenue SE in April 2019. The County's project will reconfigure what is now Means Avenue SE into a pedestrian plaza leading from Union Street S to a new courthouse entrance near Church Street. More information about the courthouse project is available at cabarruscounty.us.
All motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution and obey posted signs in the area. The reconfiguration is planned to last up to 60 days, but may be extended if needed. For more information, contact the Transportation Department at 704-920-5363.
