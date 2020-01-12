Kershaw County high school hit hard by severe weather, NWS to survey damage

WESTVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - As severe weather swept through the Midlands on Saturday night, one school in Kershaw County was hit directly.
North Central High School was heavily damaged by strong winds.
Walls of the school caved in and school buses were tossed into each other in the parking lot. (Story continues below picture gallery.)
Thankfully, no one was in the school at the time of the storm, the Sheriff’s Office said, and no injuries have been reported.
Deputies said the public should not go on school property until they can make the area safe. They shared the following statement on social media:
"MAJOR WEATHER DAMAGE AT NCHS
We received severe weather last night that left major damage to North Central High School. We are very thankful this storm did not hit while our children were in school. No storm related injuries have been reported as of this time.
We are asking for all spectators to stay off North Central High School property until qualified personnel can complete their assessments and make the area safe and secure. KCSO deputies will be patrolling the property.
North Central High School may be closed for a period of time. Please follow Kershaw County School District’s page for updates on when students may return to school."
The National Weather Service will be at the school conducting a storm damage survey on Sunday to see if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.
Meteorologist Von Gaskin said radar did indicate some patches of possible rotation in the storm, and some of it was seen directly over the school.
There was not a tornado warning issued in Kershaw County on Saturday night.
WIS will speak with officials who are at the school Sunday morning. It’s possible the school will not open for the rest of the year because of the extent of repairs needed.
Students were already scheduled to be out of school on Monday and Tuesday because of teacher work days, a district spokeswoman said.
This story will be updated.
