Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clemson's road to another national championship was likely mapped out in the Tigers' defensive coordinator's office. Brent Venables has been scheming for the past two weeks to do what no one has this season: slow LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Venables is a $2 million a year coordinator and everyone will see once again on Monday night why he is so well paid. Venables lost four starting defensive linemen from last season but has molded a versatile, hard-hitting group that's better than a year ago and is why Clemson will beat LSU.