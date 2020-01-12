A First Alert is in effect for Monday, with more rain expected through midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT is in effect for Monday, with scattered rain showers expected through the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible, with Monday high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Scattered rain showers will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Thursday will feature a few isolated rain showers, yet we should see more sunshine return, with high temperatures in the 60s. Friday is expected to stay dry, with high temperatures cooling back into the upper-50s to near 60 degrees.
Saturday will be around 60 degrees, with the chance for another round of scattered rain showers and a few storms. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
Have your rain gear with you this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
