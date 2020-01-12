Charlotte 49ers claim first place with 53-47 win over Old Dominion

With the 49ers leading 34-24 at the 17:36 mark of the second half, Old Dominion scored eight straight points cutting the 49ers lead to 34-32 three minutes later. A three-pointer by Cooper Robb from the baseline and a dunk by Amidou Bamba pushed Charlotte’s lead to 39-32 at the nine-minute mark. Old Dominion scored inside cutting Charlotte’s lead to five points with eight and a half minutes left in the game. The 49ers scored nine of the next 11 points pushing their lead to a game-high tying 12 points on a three by Martin with just over five minutes left in regulation. The Monarchs cut Charlotte’s lead to eight points. Charlotte pushed their lead back to 11 points a couple of times over the final minutes of regulation. With the 49ers leading 53-42 after a free throw by Young with 1:17 on the clock, Old Dominion scored the final five points of the game.