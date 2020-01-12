Cabarrus County man sentenced to 138 months prison on drug charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A resident of Kannapolis was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Greensboro for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.
Jeremy MichaelMcDaniel, age 33, was sentenced to a 138 month term of imprisonment by United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr. In addition to prison time, McDabiel was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a special assessment of $100.00. McDaniel pleaded guilty on September 5, 2019 to the single count indictment.
Court records show that on December 16, 2018, Cabarrus County probation officers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) conducted a warrantless probationary search of McDaniel’s home in Kannapolis after receiving information that he was selling methamphetamine to coworkers. During the search, probation officers located 3.76 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia. McDaniel was on supervised probation at the time as a result of multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions on July 25, 2018. As a condition of his probation, McDaniel was subject to warrantless searches at reasonable times.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kannapolis Police Department, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety--Community Corrections division. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Craig M. Principe
