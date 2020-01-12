Cabarrus County man sentenced to 138 months prison on drug charges

Court records show that on December 16, 2018, Cabarrus County probation officers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) conducted a warrantless probationary search of McDaniel’s home in Kannapolis after receiving information that he was selling methamphetamine to coworkers. During the search, probation officers located 3.76 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia. McDaniel was on supervised probation at the time as a result of multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions on July 25, 2018. As a condition of his probation, McDaniel was subject to warrantless searches at reasonable times.