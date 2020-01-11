65-year-old man shot in leg in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 65-year-old man was shot in the leg in east Charlotte Friday.
The incident happened on Milton Road around 2 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the man suffered a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.
The man reportedly told police that he was outside speaking to an unknown person/witness when the unknown person shot him. Police say this was not a robbery, they are working on determining the motive and no arrest has been made.
