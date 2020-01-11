VIDEO: 911 call released, connected to ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ bank robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 911 call was released from one of the bank robberies connected to the FBI search for the ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ who is suspected to have robbed three banks in North Carolina in the past three weeks.
The FBI says the same suspect is believed to have robbed all three banks in the Charlotte-Metro area in the last three weeks. In each robbery, the suspect wore a different wig.
He is described as a black male with a medium build, believed to be in his 20s or 30s. The three incidents happened at banks in Huntersville, Belmont and Gastonia.
On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, an unknown suspect robbed the BB&T Bank located on Northcross Drive in Huntersville. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank in an unknown direction.
On Jan., 7, 2020, the FBI says the same suspect robbed the New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont.
Nearly five hours later, the FBI says the same suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on Cox Road in Gastonia.
In a 911 call from the Belmont bank robbery, a bank employee speaks to a 911 dispatcher about the suspect who was wearing a hood with a long, red wig. The call reveals that the bandit had been in the bank before, looking for a bathroom a week before the attempted robbery.
“He’s come in here scoping us out one other time, said he was looking for a bathroom,” the bank employee told a 911 dispatcher.
The bank employee also described the note he passed to the teller.
“Give me your money, I have a gun. Remember you have a family at home. Don’t say anything,” the note read, according to what a bank employee told a 911 dispatcher.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.
The FBI is assisting the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department and the Gastonia Police Department with this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.