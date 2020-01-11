Tornadoes out west, what it means for us this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wicked storm system over the middle of the country is heading toward the Carolinas this weekend.
Numerous tornadoes have already been sighted and/or indicated by radar from Texas through Missouri and that storm system will move into the southeastern US and the Carolinas Saturday and Saturday night.
Patchy light rain will precede the arrival of stronger storms during the day on Saturday with very mild temperatures up around 70 degrees.
Saturday night is the bigger concern as a line of storms is expected to cross our entire region beginning with the mountains in the early/mid evening hours and moving through the greater Charlotte region somewhere around late evening or overnight. Wind damage is the primary threat. While some weak tornadoes could spin up along this line, they likely would be no more consequential than the straight line wind gusts these storms are already capable of producing. In other words, damaging winds are damaging winds, so take precautions to protect outdoor property.
The storms move out by Sunday morning and sunshine should return setting up a delightful day before rain returns again for the first half of next week.
Stay safe and have a nice weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.