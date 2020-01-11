Tornadoes out west, what it means for us this weekend

Saturday night is the bigger concern as a line of storms is expected to cross our entire region beginning with the mountains in the early/mid evening hours and moving through the greater Charlotte region somewhere around late evening or overnight. Wind damage is the primary threat. While some weak tornadoes could spin up along this line, they likely would be no more consequential than the straight line wind gusts these storms are already capable of producing. In other words, damaging winds are damaging winds, so take precautions to protect outdoor property.