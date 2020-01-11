Ready to spice things up, Charlotte? Chick-fil-A expands spicy menu testing in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chick-fil-A is getting ready to turn up the heat in Charlotte with new additions of spicy chicken meals!
Starting January 13, Charlotte-area restaurants will serve up:
- Spicy Chick-n-Strips
- Spicy Chick-n-Strip Biscuits
- Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
“We’re excited to introduce our Charlotte customers to our new spicy menu items and look forward to hearing what they think,” said Matt Reed from Chick-fil-A’s menu development team.
Chick-fil-A says the new additions are seasoned and then hand-breaded or marinated with a spicy blend of peppers.
There’s also a new Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich for grilled chicken fans.
The restaurant says whether they decide to keep the spicy menu items will be determined by customer feedback.
Chick-fil-A brought the spice to menus at restaurants in Philadelphia, Texas and Arizona in 2018.
“Even if you’re not in a city with these newest additions, you can place an order for a Spicy Chicken Sandwich or Spicy Southwest Salad at your closest Chick-fil-A restaurant or on the Chick-fil-A App (download on the App Store or Google Play)!”
In August, the restaurant added mac and cheese to its menu across the U.S.
