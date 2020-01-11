Police working to ID robbery suspects wearing “distinct clothing”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police believe the clothing worn by three suspects who robbed a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint could help lead to their identification.
The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Quik Trip at 3206 Eastway Drive.
The suspects, a man and two women, robbed the business before leaving in what appears to be a black Toyota Camry.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
The clothing the suspects wore include a “Space Jam” jacket, scarves to cover faces, and Nike Air tennis shoes.
