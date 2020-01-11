Piedmont Medical Center to open freestanding emergency room in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - In just over a week, residents in Fort Mill who need an emergency room won’t have to travel as far.
Piedmont Medical Center is opening a free-standing emergency room on Gold Hill Road, which is exit 88 off of I-77.
If patients in that area need an emergency room now, they could travel to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill or Atrium Health Steele Creek, which is about 5 miles away from this facility.
Fort Mill and York County have grown tremendously in recent years and Piedmont Medical Center officials say this new facility is to keep up with that growth.
“Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill is the lone hospital in the county and so this kind of helps bridge that gap,” Nurse Manager Josh Crawford said. “So it provides more convenient access to life saving care for the folks in Fort Mill and surrounding areas.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next Thursday. The 24-hour ER will officially open on Monday, January 20th.
