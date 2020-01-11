Nashville takes Charlotte 49ers goalkeeper Elliot Panicco in Major League Soccer draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Nashville’s expansion franchise selected Charlotte 49ers goalkeeper Elliot Panicco with the 13th overall pick of Thursday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
Panicco, who was Conference USA’s goalkeeper of the year, is Charlotte’s career leader in shutouts (35) and goals against average (0.75).
Clemson forward Robbie Robinson was the No. 1 overall pick, taken by expansion team Inter Miami. North Carolina defender Jeremy Kelly went ninth to the Montreal Impact. Alistair Johnson, a midfielder from Wake Forest, went 11th, also to Nashville.
In the second round, UNC’s Jack Skahan (San Jose, 27th overall), Clemson’s Tanner Dieterich (Nashville, 28), Wake Forest’s Joey DeZart (Orlando City, 31), Clemson’s Malick Mbaye (Toronto, 33) and High Point’s Keegan Meyer (New England, 43) were selected.
Panicco, who played at Hough High, is the 13th player in 49ers history to be taken in the MLS draft. Defender Callum Montgomery was the fourth overall pick of the 2019 MLS superdraft by FC Dallas. Midfielder Tommy Madden was taken with the 38th overall pick by Orlando City.
Charlotte’s expansion team, which begins play in the 2021 season, will take part in next year’s SuperDraft.
