3 more arrests made in officer-involved shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have arrested three more people in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Charlotte in December.
Edwin Herrera, Devin Jacobs and a 17-year-old juvenile were all arrested Friday for their involvement in the incident. The other 17-year-old who arrested after being injured in the officer-involved shooting on Dec. 27 is facing multiple charges.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officer Emily Bishop was off duty and with her husband when “multiple suspects” attempted to rob her husband at gunpoint in the Waterford Square Apartments parking lot on Waterford Tide Loop, just off Pineville-Matthews Road. It happened around 12:15 a.m.
Bishop fired her weapon, police say, before the suspects returned fire.
“I guess it’s Karma," neighbor Ben Macdermott said. “If they’re gonna rob someone, I’m glad they robbed an officer because she was able to defend herself.”
A 17-year-old was injured during the exchange and taken to the hospital. The teen faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He could face additional charges.
The other 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. His name will not be released due to his age.
Edwin Herrera, 19, was arrested Friday has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.
Devin Jacobs, 27, was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.
Neighbors say it was a bold move.
“The officer always parks right there in the parking lot," Macdermott said. "I’ve seen the car the whole 6-7 months I’ve been living here.”
Officer Bishop, who has been with CMPD since June of 2018, was not injured during the exchange. Bishop was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
“Thoughts and prayers for all involved,” CMPD tweeted Friday morning.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Police say the suspects committed a burglary an armed robbery at the same apartment complex just minutes prior to the shooting.
“At the conclusion of the SBI’s investigation, the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate investigation to ensure CMPD policies and procedures were followed during the incident,” CMPD says.
